FY2025 EPS Estimate for Integra Resources Lifted by Analyst

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.1328. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Integra Resources by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 96,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,699,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

