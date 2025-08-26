FY2025 EPS Estimates for Perseus Mining Lifted by Analyst

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Perseus Mining in a report released on Friday, August 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Perseus Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Perseus Mining Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PRU stock opened at C$3.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Perseus Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.10 and a 1-year high of C$3.61.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

