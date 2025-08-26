General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.1333.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd.

General Mills Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of GIS stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. General Mills has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $3,610,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 126.1% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 774,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,285,000 after purchasing an additional 431,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

