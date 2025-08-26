Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.00 and traded as high as $245.00. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $245.00, with a volume of 32 shares.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $1.43. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 37.53%.The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.06 million.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

