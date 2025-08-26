GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.8571.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of GFL stock opened at $49.5050 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.GFL Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 66,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 823.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 197,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 224,666 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.2% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 96,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 11.5% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

