GitLab (GTLB) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect GitLab to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $227.2010 million for the quarter. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS.Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.30 and a beta of 0.73. GitLab has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Zacks Research raised shares of GitLab to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 551,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,513.04. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $4,904,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 327.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 119.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 316.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.