Golar LNG’s (GLNG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $44.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $44.27 on Monday. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,428.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 577.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 181,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 154,402 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 256.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 8,554.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 20.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Stories

