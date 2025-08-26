Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Trading 4.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 120,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 134,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Greenlane to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th.

Greenlane Trading Up 4.2%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.51.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 246.62% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Greenlane

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenlane stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.30% of Greenlane at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

