Guggenheim Boosts Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $20.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COGT. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of COGT stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.36. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Biosciences

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 2,777,777 shares of Cogent Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,993.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,003,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,030,762. This trade represents a 44.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11,869.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

