Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC Stock Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,455 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $63,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 554.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.11. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

