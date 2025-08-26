Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 533.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hawkins by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $170.21 on Tuesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.34.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 8.37%.The business had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.