HC Wainwright Raises Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target to $20.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APLD. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Applied Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 6.17. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 107.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the sale, the director owned 317,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,775.14. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 24,356.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,219,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198,223 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,680,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 14,635.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,697,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,328 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,673,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,759,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

