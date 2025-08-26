HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,540 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,952 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $73,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $57.78 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.