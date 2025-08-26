Head to Head Contrast: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of EPR Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $359.69 million 7.20 $21.65 million $0.16 123.54 EPR Properties $698.07 million 5.88 $146.07 million $2.03 26.55

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and EPR Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and EPR Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 5.31% 0.79% 0.45% EPR Properties 25.28% 7.66% 3.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Acadia Realty Trust and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 EPR Properties 1 5 2 1 2.33

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.47%. EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $56.9286, suggesting a potential upside of 5.64%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Acadia Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

