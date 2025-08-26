Head to Head Review: Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Dacotah Banks”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $12.36 billion 1.77 $1.51 billion $3.29 15.42 Dacotah Banks $248.97 million 1.64 $29.73 million $2.67 13.74

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks. Dacotah Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dacotah Banks pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 13.26% 6.94% 0.72% Dacotah Banks 11.94% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Financial Group and Dacotah Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 0 3 14 1 2.89 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 0.00

Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $51.5263, suggesting a potential upside of 1.57%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Dacotah Banks on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves corporate banking, healthcare, technology, asset finance, franchise finance, leasing, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, mid-corporate, and private equity sponsor industries. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Dacotah Banks

(Get Free Report)

Dacotah Banks, Inc. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; business, term, and small business administration loans, and other loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; mobile and online banking; auto, homeowner, health, and life insurance products; and estate, and trust services. Further, the company offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, charitable giving, and elder care services, as well as cash management services. Additionally, it provides offers operating lines of credit, state and federal programs, and equipment loans and leases. It also provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services; and farm and ranch management services. The company operates across various locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.