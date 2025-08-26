Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,080,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $68,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 289,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,841,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 69,114 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. The trade was a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of HR opened at $17.0970 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.48%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

