High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFFGet Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.78. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

