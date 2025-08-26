HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Seaways Inc. $INSW

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 17.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,591 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter worth $17,331,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 36.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 492,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in International Seaways by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $14,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. International Seaways Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.05.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.88%.The company had revenue of $188.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 52,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,125.55. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $83,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 190,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,932,258.18. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $804,950 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INSW

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.