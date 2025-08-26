Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Himalaya Shipping Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of HSHP stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. Himalaya Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 5.32%.The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.18 million.

Himalaya Shipping Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

