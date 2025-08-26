Home Depot (NYSE:HD) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough Sells 5,483 Shares of Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Teresa Wynn Roseborough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $408.92 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $406.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, BWM Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.