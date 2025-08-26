Hormel Foods (HRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $2.9812 billion for the quarter. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.580-1.680 EPS.Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%.Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HRL stock opened at $28.8750 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

