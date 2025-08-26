H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in H&R Block by 21.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 129.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 3,142.9% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRB. Zacks Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $51.8830 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 33.56%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

