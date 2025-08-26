IAMGOLD Q1 EPS Forecast Increased by Raymond James Financial

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.50.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.8%

TSE:IMG opened at C$12.23 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.55.

About IAMGOLD

Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions, the company is developing potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The company’s operating mines include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel in Suriname and Westwood in Canada.

