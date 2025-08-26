ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives $128.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Randall Mehl purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.40 per share, with a total value of $168,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,437.60. This represents a 12.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott B. Salmirs acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,975.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,698.94. This represents a 19.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 2,121.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $98.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ICF International has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $179.67.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.45%.The business had revenue of $476.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ICF International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.450-7.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that ICF International will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

