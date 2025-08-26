Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR Position Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of Ichor worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ichor alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ichor by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after purchasing an additional 111,337 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Ichor Stock Down 1.5%

ICHR stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $613.82 million, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $240.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.51 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Ichor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc Haugen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 42,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,540. This represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $415,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 60,011 shares in the company, valued at $997,982.93. This trade represents a 71.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.