Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $5.13. Ideal Power shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 24,682 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ideal Power presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ideal Power Trading Down 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 66.48% and a negative net margin of 58,031.58%.The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ideal Power by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ideal Power in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ideal Power by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ideal Power in the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

