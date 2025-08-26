Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $20.64. 2,932 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

