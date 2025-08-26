Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $20.64. 2,932 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iluka Resources
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.