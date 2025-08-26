Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

IMNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Immunome Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $9.92 on Monday. Immunome has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $863.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 5,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 36,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,572.70. This represents a 15.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunome by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Immunome by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Stories

