Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.22. Approximately 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Get Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF alerts:

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Company Profile

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.