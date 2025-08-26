Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT Holdings Raised by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 131.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $53,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $57,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRT opened at $17.4950 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

