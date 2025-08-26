Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 357,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,436,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDO. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Indonesia Energy by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Indonesia Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Indonesia Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering approximately an area of 258 square kilometers located in the Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering approximately an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located in the onshore of West Java.

