Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $7.74. Inogen shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 154,207 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Inogen in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $208.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 7.58%.The company had revenue of $92.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Inogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Inogen by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 32,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Inogen by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 127,869 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 881,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake PR LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 1,061,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

