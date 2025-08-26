Insider Buying: Western Union (NYSE:WU) CEO Acquires 176,470 Shares of Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) CEO Devin Mcgranahan acquired 176,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,230.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,752,431.25. This represents a 23.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $8.4450 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,072,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,770,000 after purchasing an additional 428,856 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 193,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

