Insider Selling: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Major Shareholder Sells 595,000 Shares of Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 595,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,801,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,134,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,308,547.50. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 17.69 and a quick ratio of 17.69.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 83.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AOMR shares. UBS Group set a $10.50 price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,990 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

