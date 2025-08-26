Insider Selling: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $1,300,980.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 199,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,825,491.70. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,274,689.50.

On Thursday, August 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,251,387.90.

On Monday, August 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $1,253,304.15.

On Friday, August 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $1,310,868.30.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total transaction of $1,424,233.65.

On Monday, August 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $1,421,320.95.

On Friday, August 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $1,413,655.95.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.88, for a total transaction of $1,516,750.20.

On Monday, July 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $1,548,713.25.

On Friday, July 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $1,552,545.75.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.2%

TEAM stock opened at $168.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $154.07 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.67.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,794,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlassian by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,665,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Atlassian by 499.7% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,456,000 after buying an additional 1,312,820 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.90.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

