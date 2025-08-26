Insider Selling: Block (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells 5,659 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $417,181.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 289,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,341,350.24. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 3,600 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $274,284.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 400 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $32,796.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 3,600 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $269,748.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $64,000.00.

On Thursday, July 17th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $190,568.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $189,672.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,400 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $161,376.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $177,828.00.

Block Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Block had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XYZ shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Argus set a $59.00 target price on Block in a report on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

