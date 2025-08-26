Insider Selling: Block (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells 5,659 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $417,181.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 289,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,341,350.24. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 15th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 3,600 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $274,284.00.
- On Friday, August 8th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 400 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $32,796.00.
- On Friday, August 1st, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 3,600 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $269,748.00.
- On Wednesday, July 23rd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $64,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 17th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 15th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $190,568.00.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $189,672.00.
- On Monday, June 30th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,400 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $161,376.00.
- On Monday, June 16th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $177,828.00.
Block Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XYZ shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Argus set a $59.00 target price on Block in a report on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.