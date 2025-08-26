Insider Selling: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) SVP Sells 102,257 Shares of Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) SVP Casey Nault sold 102,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,227,084.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,476. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CDE opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 129,574 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,091.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,021,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 989,952 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

