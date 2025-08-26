Insider Selling: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells 3,860 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) Director John Zangardi sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $520,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,198.68. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QLYS stock opened at $132.49 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.61 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.37.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The business had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Qualys by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Qualys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

