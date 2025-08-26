Insider Selling: UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells 400,036 Shares of Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $2,292,206.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,098,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,023,098.56. The trade was a 16.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $2,312,208.08.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $2,240,201.60.

On Monday, August 18th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $2,140,192.60.

On Friday, August 15th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $2,156,194.04.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $2,180,196.20.

On Monday, August 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $1,832,164.88.

On Friday, August 8th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $1,832,164.88.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $1,700,153.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $1,700,153.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $1,676,150.84.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. UWM Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $758.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. UWM’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,189,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in UWM by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 601,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 417,789 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in UWM by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after buying an additional 3,224,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in UWM by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,758,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 1,819,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,872,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

