Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells $837,974.10 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John Hall sold 19,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $837,974.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,598,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,411,398.50. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -181.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,352,000 after acquiring an additional 283,923 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,699,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,368,000 after acquiring an additional 188,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,100,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,634,000 after buying an additional 120,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,782,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,064,000 after buying an additional 127,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,631,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,219,000 after buying an additional 81,518 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTA. Piper Sandler upgraded Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

