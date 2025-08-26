Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 219.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 722.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IHG stock opened at $121.0450 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.85 and a 200-day moving average of $116.15. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $94.78 and a 12-month high of $137.25. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.04%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

