Interface, Inc. $TILE Position Trimmed by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,012,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 201,836 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Interface were worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Interface alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TILE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,214,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,932,000 after purchasing an additional 222,029 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Interface by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 184,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,595 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,505,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the first quarter valued at $2,719,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Interface stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $27.34.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $375.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 7.08%.The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TILE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Interface from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interface presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Interface

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 79,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,035,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 65,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,200. This trade represents a 54.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $392,206.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 130,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,059.88. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,613. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.