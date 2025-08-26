Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Bank of America

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

LUNR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $8.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. Intuitive Machines has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Intuitive Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 40,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $543,026.46. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,144,420.32. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 201,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,659 in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $15,739,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,255,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 78.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,454 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 3,991.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,581 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

