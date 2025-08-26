Invesco Ltd. Has $8.40 Million Stake in Artivion, Inc. $AORT

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Artivion were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Artivion alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 109.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 852,783 shares in the company, valued at $36,089,776.56. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $471,723.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 208,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,335.26. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,790 shares of company stock worth $3,190,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Price Performance

Artivion stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Artivion from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Artivion from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Artivion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artivion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artivion

About Artivion

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.