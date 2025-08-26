Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) & Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Head-To-Head Survey

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investcorp Credit Management BDC and Invent Ventures”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investcorp Credit Management BDC $23.88 million 1.76 $7.79 million $0.54 5.41 Invent Ventures $790,000.00 1.52 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investcorp Credit Management BDC 38.05% 5.59% 2.07% Invent Ventures 91.12% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invent Ventures has a beta of -50.09, indicating that its share price is 5,109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Investcorp Credit Management BDC beats Invent Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million to $25 million in companies that have annual revenues of at least $50 million with EBITDA at least $15 million.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

