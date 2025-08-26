Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IONS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.25. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $209,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 86,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,403.92. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $428,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 89,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,627.12. The trade was a 10.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,606. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,294,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 237,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,755,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.