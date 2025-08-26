Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Itochu Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.77 and traded as high as $112.82. Itochu shares last traded at $112.35, with a volume of 12,132 shares traded.

Itochu Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29.

Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 billion. Itochu had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Itochu Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itochu by 38.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Itochu by 79.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itochu by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.

Further Reading

