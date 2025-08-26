Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Shares Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.78. 54,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 75,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Japan Exchange Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPXGY

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

About Japan Exchange Group

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

(Get Free Report)

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.