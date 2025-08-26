Jet2 (LON:JET2) Shares Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,655 ($22.27) and last traded at GBX 1,647 ($22.16). 360,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 975,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,624 ($21.85).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Jet2 from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,325 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,240.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,693.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,575.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 213.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Jet2 had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jet2 plc will post 170.9134615 EPS for the current year.

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

