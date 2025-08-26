JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Figma (NYSE:FIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Figma in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Figma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Figma in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Figma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Figma Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Figma stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. Figma has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion and a PE ratio of 95.09.

In related news, Director Daniel H. Rimer sold 3,293,276 shares of Figma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $103,804,059.52. Following the sale, the director owned 834,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,312,896. This trade represents a 79.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mamoon Amjad Hamid sold 2,756,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $86,869,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,559,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,159,285.44. This represents a 63.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,312,500 and have sold 19,617,451 shares valued at $618,294,215.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

